Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have agreed to increase spending in Northern Ireland by the equivalent of $1.68 billion Cdn over two years as part of a deal to ensure the support of the province's biggest Protestant party for the minority government.

"Today we have reached an agreement with the Conservative Party on support for government in Parliament," Democratic Unionist Party Leader Arlene Foster said from Downing Street in London. "This agreement will operate to deliver a stable government in the United Kingdom's national interest at this vital time.

"Following our discussions, the Conservative Party has recognized the case for higher funding in Northern Ireland, given our unique history and indeed circumstances over recent decades," Foster said. "We welcome this financial support of one billion pounds in the next two years."

May said the DUP would also support the government on votes regarding Brexit, the Queen's speech and the budget.

After May lost her majority in Parliament on June 8 with a failed gamble on a snap election, she worked to secure the backing of the small DUP and its 10 lawmakers, though talks dragged on for more than two weeks.

Before the meeting, Foster said she was hoping to finalize a deal.

"It is a massive opportunity, but a responsibility I do not take lightly. We are determined to utilize this position to help deliver stable government in the United Kingdom and address long-standing issues which affect everyone in Northern Ireland."

Even with the agreement, May's position remains insecure, however, with speculation she could face a leadership challenge. Some senior Conservatives have voiced unease at a deal, saying it could put at risk the 1998 peace settlement in Northern Ireland that is known as the Good Friday Agreement.

Foster had said a deal with May could help drive a second deal on power sharing in the province. Northern Ireland has been in crisis since Sinn Fein pulled out of government in January, prompting an election in March and a series of missed deadlines to restore the compulsory coalition between Irish Catholic nationalists and pro-British Protestant unionists.

"I think that this agreement will bring the prospects of doing a deal at [the Belfast Parliament] Stormont closer because this will have a positive impact in relation to Northern Ireland," Foster told Sky, adding that a second deal on power sharing in the province could be reached this week too.

"I very much hope that this week we will be able to conclude on two agreements."

The latest deadline set by the British government for the parties in Northern Ireland to reach an agreement was this Thursday.