British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she was prepared to make changes to the country's human rights laws in order to fight extremism at home.

"As we see the threat changing, evolving, becoming more complex, we need to ensure that our police and our security and our intelligence agencies have the powers they need," May said at a campaign stop in Slough.

Britons head to the polls on June 8 to vote in the general election.

May proposed a number of measures to combat extremism, including longer sentences for those convicted of terrorism-related offences, making it easier for authorities to deport foreign suspects back to their home countries and taking steps to "stop the terrorists planning online."

May also proposed limiting "the freedom and movement of terrorism suspects when we have enough evidence to know they are a threat but not enough to prosecute them in full in court."

We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are when it comes to Islamist extremism. These 4 things need to change:

"If our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we'll change the laws so we can do it," May said.

May's announcement comes three days after attackers killed seven people in London, and just over two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside a concert venue in Manchester.

At a news conference shortly after the London attack, May said "enough is enough" and vowed to crack down on extremism.

"As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence," she said on Sunday.

"We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies."