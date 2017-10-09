A student shot a police officer to death at Texas Tech University in Lubbock on Monday and the campus was placed on lockdown before the suspect was arrested, officials said.

Texas Tech police went to check on the welfare of the student earlier on Monday and, after discovering drugs, the officers took the person to the school's police station, university spokesman Chris Cook said.

The student pulled out a gun at the station and shot an officer in the head and then fled on foot, Cook said. The officer died.

Lubbock is a community of more than 240,000 people about 483 kilometres west of Dallas.

The suspect was later taken into custody, Lubbock Police said on Twitter.

University officials have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.