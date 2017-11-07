The shooter's name was missing from a news conference on the killings at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and authorities there say it will stay that way.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI said at the Monday briefing that while they have released the name, they'll refrain from saying it again.

They say it's an effort not to glorify the killer of 26 people, and to keep copycats from seeking similar fame.

Experts and victims' family are encouraging media outlets follow suit.

No Notoriety, a group founded by the parents of a victim in the 2012 Aurora, Colo., shootings, challenges the press in its social media memes.

One posted after the Texas shooting said: "Stop making rampage mass murderers famous."

Another read: "Focus on victims and heroes — not their killers!"