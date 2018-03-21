Police in Texas say a suspect in a recent spate of bombings in the state capital and other areas is dead.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in the past 36 hours the pursuit of a suspect developed rapidly. The suspect's vehicle was identified near a hotel early Wednesday, and while under surveillance and being followed, he detonated a device in the stopped vehicle, killing himself.

An officer was injured as a result of the explosion, he said.

The Austin Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had confirmed on social media early Wednesday that an unfolding investigation was happening in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35.

Authorities were not prepared yet to identify the suspect, but said he was a 24-year-old old white male. They said it's unclear if he planted other devices.

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin since the first explosion on March 2, when a 39-year old man was killed. A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate blasts on March 12.

On Sunday, two men — ages 22 and 23 — were injured in a blast triggered by a tripwire.

On Tuesday, a bomb inside a package exploded around 1 a.m. as it passed along a conveyer belt at a FedEx shipping centre in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio and about 95 kilometres southwest of Austin. One worker reported ringing in her ears and was treated at the scene.