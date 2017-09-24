Police in Nashville, Tenn., say a gunman has been captured after opening fire at a church, killing one and wounding seven.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant says the wounded were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

The gunman was among the wounded, but his condition is unknown.

Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference that the gunman arrived in the parking lot as services were being let out Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, about 19 kilometres from Nashville.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — @MNPDNashville

Aaron says the suspect fatally shot a woman who was walking to her vehicle.

Aaron says the gunman then entered the rear of the church and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.

Aaron said the suspect, who was in his mid 20s and was from Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital. Aaron didn't immediately release the suspect's name.

Aaron says witnesses are still being interviewed.