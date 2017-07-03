Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.

A police statement said there is nothing indicating the crash was intentional, but the driver is being questioned and his cab was seized for further investigation.

The 56-year-old taxi driver's vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston. State police spokesperson David Procopio and Boston EMS said 10 people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front-end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables.

Procopio says based on the preliminary investigation, "there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional." 

