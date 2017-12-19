The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved sweeping, debt-financed tax legislation on Tuesday, sending the bill to the Senate, where it will be voted on later in the evening, according to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in more than 30 years could be signed into law by President Donald Trump as soon as Wednesday, if both chambers of Congress approve it.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 227-203, overcoming united opposition from Democrats and 12 Republicans who voted against it.

Passage was all but certain in the Republican-controlled Senate, as well.

Congratulations to Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, Kevin Brady, Steve Scalise, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and all great House Republicans who voted in favor of cutting your taxes! — @realDonaldTrump

The end-of-year sprint represents a remarkable recovery of Republican fortunes since the middle of this year, when the party's drive to dismantle former Democratic president Barack Obama's Obamacare health-care law crumbled in the Senate and prospects for a tax overhaul seemed doomed by party infighting.

Lingering doubts about the fate of the tax bill all but vanished on Monday after two of the last Senate Republican holdouts, Susan Collins and Mike Lee, agreed to support the legislation.

"I'm ready to vote," Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Reuters. "I felt like we should have voted this weekend."

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence arrives for a Senate Republican policy luncheon Tuesday in Washington. Pence postponed his trip to Egypt and Israel until the middle of January due to the vote. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vice-President Mike Pence took the precaution of rescheduling a trip to Egypt and Israel for January so he would be on hand this week in case his tie-breaking voting power is needed to ensure Senate passage of the bill.

Republicans, who control the 100-seat Senate by only a 52-48 margin, can afford to lose support from no more than two party lawmakers. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake was still uncommitted late on Monday. Sen. John McCain, who has brain cancer, was spending time with family in Arizona.

'New Gilded Age'

The plan includes steep tax cuts for corporations and wealthy taxpayers, as well as temporary tax cuts for some individuals and families. It allows oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and repeals a federal fine imposed on Americans under Obamacare for not obtaining health insurance coverage, a change that could undermine the 2010 health-care law formally known as the Affordable Care Act.

Middle-income households would see an average tax cut of $900 next year, while the wealthiest one per cent of Americans would see an average cut of $51,000, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Centre, a think-tank in Washington.

Republicans insist the package will boost the economy and job growth. They also see the measure as key to retaining their majorities in the House and Senate in elections next November.

With Republicans disregarding all of the norms for careful tax policy making, they have guaranteed significant instability in US tax policy for many years to come. — @RonWyden

Democrats say the bill will deepen the income gap between rich and poor Americans, while adding $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years to the mounting $20 trillion U.S. national debt.

"There are so many rip-offs in this bill that people are going to say this is some kind of new Gilded Age," said Sen. Ron Wyden, top Democrat on the Senate tax committee.

Some 52 per cent of adults oppose the tax plan, while 27 per cent support it, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.