Federal prosecutors say a Florida man planned to blow up several Target stores along the East Coast in an attempt to cheap stock in the company.
The Orlando Sentinel reports 48-year-old Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala is charged with possession of a firearm (destructive device) affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon. Barnett is a registered sex offender in Florida.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging Barnett built at least 10 explosive devices and paid another man to place the bombs on store shelves. Officials say the other man instead went to authorities.
The complaint says Barnett thought the explosions would cause Target stock prices to drop, allowing him to buy cheap shares in the company before it rebounded.
If convicted, Barnett faces up to 10 years in prison.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.