North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother was murdered Monday in Malaysia, the victim of an apparent assassination. Here's a look at some of the other members of the secretive ruling family of North Korea.

A man believed to be Kim Jong-Nam, son of the late-North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, is pictured next to his half-brother, current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images)

Kim Jong-nam reportedly poisoned

Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, was assaulted on Monday morning in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport and died on the way to hospital, Malaysian police said.



According to information from Malaysian, South Korean and U.S. officials, Kim Jong-nam was poisoned by two North Korean female agents who fled in a taxi while he fell gravely ill.

(JoongAng Sunday/AFP/Getty Images)

Unpredictable North Korean leader

"The cause of death is strongly suspected to be a poisoning attack," said South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee, who was briefed by his country's intelligence officials.

The spy agency said that the young and unpredictable North Korean leader had issued a "standing order" for his half-brother's assassination, and that there had been a failed attempt in 2012.

(KCNA/Reuters)

A family dynasty

North Korean founder Kim Il-sung is pictured with his first wife, Kim Jong-suk, and his son Kim Jong-il, at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul in 2009. Kim Il-sung was the supreme leader of North Korea from its establishment in 1948 until his death in 1994.

(Reuters)

The dear leader

Following the death of his father, the heir apparent Kim Jong-il took over as supreme leader.

(KCNA/Reuters)

During his reign, Kim Jong-il was known as the Dear Leader, to distinguish him from his father, the Great Leader.

(Ria Novosti/AFP/Getty)

Childhood pictures

A TV grab taken from state-run South Korean broadcasting station KBS in 2011 shows childhood pictures of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, left, his second son, Kim Jong-chol, centre, and his third son and current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

(Yonhap/EPA)

Kim Jong-chol reportedly a big Eric Clapton fan

According to South Korean media, Kim Jong-chol is an avid fan of musician Eric Clapton.

This image provided by the Kyodo news agency shows a man reported by the network to be Kim Jong-chol at a Clapton concert in Singapore in February 2011.

(Kyodo/Reuters)

Kim Jong-un's uncle executed in 2013

Jang Song-thaek was married to Kim Jong-il's sister and at one time was considered North Korea's second-most powerful person behind Kim Jong-un. He was executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason in 2013.

(KCNA/Reuters)

Kim Kyong-hui still a part of North Korea's regime

But Kim Jong-un's aunt, Kim Kyong-hui — the younger sister of Kim Jong-il — remains a part of the current regime's inner circle, even after the execution of her husband.

(Jason Lee/Reuters)

North Korean agents suspected in death of Li Il-nam

Li Il-nam, the nephew of Kim Jong-il's ex-wife, defected in 1982 while he was studying in Europe. Li was shot and wounded by two suspected North Korean agents in February 1997 outside his home near Seoul.

(Reuters)

North Korea's first lady

Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band in this undated photo.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, quoting a source familiar with the state's inner workings, said Ri Sol-ju had been a member of a troupe of performance artists and had received etiquette training for about six months before taking on the role of first lady.

(KCNA/Reuters)

Kim Jong-nam survived by his son

Kim Han-sol, the son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother Kim Jong-nam, is seen at a college in France in August 2013.

Kim Han-sol is believed to have completed college and returned to Macau, where his father resided.