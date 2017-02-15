Take a look at members of North Korea's ruling family
Estranged half-brother of North Korean leader was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport earlier this week
CBC News Posted: Feb 15, 2017 4:28 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 15, 2017 4:28 PM ET
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother was murdered Monday in Malaysia, the victim of an apparent assassination. Here's a look at some of the other members of the secretive ruling family of North Korea.
Kim Jong-nam reportedly poisoned
Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, was assaulted on Monday morning in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport and died on the way to hospital, Malaysian police said.
According to information from Malaysian, South Korean and U.S. officials, Kim Jong-nam was poisoned by two North Korean female agents who fled in a taxi while he fell gravely ill.
Unpredictable North Korean leader
"The cause of death is strongly suspected to be a poisoning attack," said South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee, who was briefed by his country's intelligence officials.
The spy agency said that the young and unpredictable North Korean leader had issued a "standing order" for his half-brother's assassination, and that there had been a failed attempt in 2012.
A family dynasty
North Korean founder Kim Il-sung is pictured with his first wife, Kim Jong-suk, and his son Kim Jong-il, at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul in 2009. Kim Il-sung was the supreme leader of North Korea from its establishment in 1948 until his death in 1994.
The dear leader
Following the death of his father, the heir apparent Kim Jong-il took over as supreme leader.
During his reign, Kim Jong-il was known as the Dear Leader, to distinguish him from his father, the Great Leader.
Childhood pictures
A TV grab taken from state-run South Korean broadcasting station KBS in 2011 shows childhood pictures of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, left, his second son, Kim Jong-chol, centre, and his third son and current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim Jong-chol reportedly a big Eric Clapton fan
According to South Korean media, Kim Jong-chol is an avid fan of musician Eric Clapton.
This image provided by the Kyodo news agency shows a man reported by the network to be Kim Jong-chol at a Clapton concert in Singapore in February 2011.
Kim Jong-un's uncle executed in 2013
Jang Song-thaek was married to Kim Jong-il's sister and at one time was considered North Korea's second-most powerful person behind Kim Jong-un. He was executed after a special military tribunal found him guilty of treason in 2013.
Kim Kyong-hui still a part of North Korea's regime
But Kim Jong-un's aunt, Kim Kyong-hui — the younger sister of Kim Jong-il — remains a part of the current regime's inner circle, even after the execution of her husband.
North Korean agents suspected in death of Li Il-nam
Li Il-nam, the nephew of Kim Jong-il's ex-wife, defected in 1982 while he was studying in Europe. Li was shot and wounded by two suspected North Korean agents in February 1997 outside his home near Seoul.
North Korea's first lady
Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band in this undated photo.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, quoting a source familiar with the state's inner workings, said Ri Sol-ju had been a member of a troupe of performance artists and had received etiquette training for about six months before taking on the role of first lady.
Kim Jong-nam survived by his son
Kim Han-sol, the son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother Kim Jong-nam, is seen at a college in France in August 2013.
Kim Han-sol is believed to have completed college and returned to Macau, where his father resided.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Evacuees might not go home until damaged California dam is repaired
- As Trump's security fiascos mount, Flynn's exit fails to bolster 'make America safe again' pledge
- Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn quits over Russian contacts
- 'The real bad guys' are coming from Canada, not Mexico, Daily Beast report alleges
- Kim Jong-un's half-brother assassinated by North Korea agents, South alleges
- Trump knew about Flynn's contact with Russia weeks before he was forced out
- North Korea test-fires missile, apparently challenging Trump
- WWII bomb defused in Greece, 70,000 evacuees heading home
- Sean Spicer is off to a rocky start in speaking for Trump
- Trump asks Netanyahu to 'hold back' on settlements
Don't Miss
-
Trump asks Netanyahu to 'hold back' on settlements
-
New
Alberta shuts down Lexin Resources, leaving a big mess to clean up
-
'I wish I could have gotten more people,' says teen who rescued girl from deadly Brampton fire
-
New
Fossil gives 1st evidence of live birth in ancient reptile thought to lay only eggs
-
Jurors in Douglas Garland triple murder trial to begin deliberations Wednesday
-
End of the run? Average house price up just 0.2% across Canada in January
-
Partners in parenting, not love: Singles pair up to raise a child
-
Most Canadians approve of trade deal with European Union, poll suggests
-
Man charged with murder in attack on Winnipeg Transit driver
-
Asylum seekers
CBC reporter finds Somali asylum seeker who says he walked 21 hours into Manitoba
-
Key players in the Michael Flynn affair
-
Opinion
Trump won't change, so the media must instead
-
Photos
Take a look at members of North Korea's ruling family
-
Analysis
As Trump's security fiascos mount, Flynn's exit fails to bolster 'make America safe again' pledge
-
'A deal for the people': European Parliament approves trade deal with Canada