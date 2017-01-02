Syria's state news agency says al-Qaeda militants have knocked out electricity towers near the capital, causing power cuts in a southern province.

SANA said Monday that fighters from the Fatah al-Sham Front bombed three towers southwest of Damascus, causing electricity cuts in the Quneitra region.

The report came as a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey held for a fourth day amid sporadic violations. Fighting has raged in the water-rich Barada Valley northwest of Damascus over the past two weeks.

The Fatah al-Sham Front and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are not included in the truce, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council on Saturday as a way to jump-start peace negotiations.

​Talks between the Syrian government and opposition representatives are expected to begin later this month in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

No future for Assad, Germany says

But Germany said Monday it doesn't believe Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can continue as leader under a future peace agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Assad's forces capturing eastern Aleppo and other parts of northern Syria "strengthens the regime" and its hand in political negotiations.

But Schaefer told reporters in Berlin that Germany's assessment that "Assad can't play a permanent role in a peaceful future for Syria" hasn't changed now that his forces are blamed for 300,000 deaths in the six-year war.

Schaefer said opposition groups wouldn't accept any deal to form a transitional government unless Assad's powers were sharply curtailed.

Germany is involved in diplomatic efforts to forge a peace agreement in Syria and has contributed significant funds toward humanitarian relief for those affected by the conflict.