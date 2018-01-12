A British surgeon who burned his initials onto patients' livers during transplant operations has been fined the equivalent of $17,100 Cdn and ordered to perform community service.

Simon Bramhall pleaded guilty last month to two counts of assault in a case a prosecutor called "without legal precedent in criminal law."

Bramhall, 53, used an argon beam coagulator, which seals bleeding blood vessels with an electric beam, to mark his initials on the organs.

The surgeon resigned from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014 after another doctor discovered what he had done. The hospital said there was "no impact whatsoever" on the success of the operations.

Passing sentence Friday at Birmingham Crown Court in central England, Judge Paul Farrer said Bramhall displayed "professional arrogance of such magnitude that it strayed into criminal behaviour."