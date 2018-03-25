Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

Daniels said in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.

She said in the interview that she had one consensual sexual encounter with the future president. Five years later, in 2011, she said she was trying to sell her story when she was threatened.

She said the man told her, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."

Daniels received a $130,000 US payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement.