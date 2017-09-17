Several hundred protesters observed six minutes of silence in front of the St. Louis Police Department, then chanted "stop killing us" as officers looked on from headquarters windows.

Protesters said Sunday that the six-minute silence symbolizes the six years between the death of Anthony Lamar Smith and the acquittal of the white former police officer who was charged in the black suspect's shooting death. The verdict was issued Friday.

During the silence, protest organizer Cori Bush walked slowly with Anne Smith, Anthony Smith's mother. Bush says everyone makes mistakes, but that Smith did not deserve to die.

Lori Shifter helps clean up Sunday after a violent crowd broke windows after clashing with police in University City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Authorities closed off several blocks around the police headquarters Sunday afternoon in anticipation of the protests, following two days of nonviolent marches and two nights of violent skirmishes that resulted in more than 40 arrests.

Friday and Saturday protests largely consisted of nonviolent marches in downtown St. Louis, in suburban shopping malls and in the Delmar Loop and Central West End entertainment districts.

University City police said 23 businesses and five police vehicles were damaged in the Loop area Saturday night after things turned violent. The nonviolent group of several hundred had disbanded, then several dozen people gathered and eventually began throwing items, police reported.