When Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students return from spring break, they'll be required by the local school district to use clear backpacks and wear identification badges at all times.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told parents in a two-page letter about the security changes. It said the backpacks will be given to students at no cost when they return to school on April 2.

Runcie also noted that metal detectors may soon be installed at the school in Parkland, Fla., where a teenager who carried an assault-style weapon in a large bag killed 14 students and three staff members on Valentine's Day.

Parents district-wide were told reinforced safety protocols will include expediting "single point entry" measures for visitors, locking all classroom doors and upgrading surveillance systems.

Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday also ordered eight state troopers to begin assisting sheriff's deputies in patrolling the high school. The move comes days after the suspect's brother was arrested there, two other students were caught carrying knives and another made online threats.

Indefinite stay for troopers

The troopers will be stationed at the school indefinitely, along with Broward County deputies, which will allow an armed guard at every campus entrance point.

Before the shooting, the school was patrolled by one armed deputy and unarmed guards.

"Parents, students and teachers have recently endured one of the worst tragedies in Florida history," Scott said. "They must be assured that every necessary step is being taken to increase safety and ensure no unauthorized people are allowed on campus."

Several of the students at the school have been spurred to speak out in the wake of the shooting with a goal to prevent more gun violence, including involvement in a planned March For Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday.