Black man killed by Sacramento police was shot seven times from behind, pathologist says

An independent autopsy shows Stephon Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die, according to a pathologist hired by attorneys for his family.

The 22-year-old black man was unarmed when he was killed by police officers in Sacramento, Calif., on March 18. They say they mistook the cellphone he was carrying for a gun.

This photo provided to the Associated Press by Stephon Clark's family shows him in the afternoon before he was killed by police in Sacramento, Calif. (Family courtesy of Associated Press)

Police said they were responding to a call reporting someone breaking car windows. Clark, the father of two young sons, was in his grandparents' backyard when shot.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told a news conference Friday that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

The pathologist said any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and that Clark would have died in three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers when they fired, and that they could not approach him for five minutes.

The pathologist said Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.

Clark's death has prompted angry protests and a resolve to force changes in police departments around the country.

Protesters march down a street after the Clark's funeral. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

His brother, Stevante Clark, is helping diffuse tension in California's capital city by asking protesters not to keep disrupting a downtown NBA arena.

Protesters heeded his calls on Thursday not to block fans from entering the Sacramento Kings arena as they had for two previous games. They instead protested for several hours on downtown streets nearby, blocking cars during rush hour.

Stevante Clark's calls came just hours after an emotional display at his brother's funeral.