Chief strategist Steve Bannon's days in the White House are over, it has been confirmed.

Bannon, 63, has been a key adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's general election campaign and a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."

The statement came out shortly after The Associated Press and New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources, that his departure was imminent.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News has pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he's also sparred with some of Trump's closest advisers, sources have told The Associated Press, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Associated Press has reported that Steve Bannon, left, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, right, clashed as they sought influence over the president. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

When Kelly took over from Reince Preibus as chief of staff, he was said to be undertaking a review of administration personnel, leaving Bannon's future in doubt.

The president refused to give a vote of confidence during his freewheeling news conference Tuesday.

"He's a good person. He actually gets very unfair press in that regard," Trump said. "But we'll see what happens with Mr.

Bannon."

According to the Times, Bannon offered his resignation on Aug. 7 He sounded off earlier this week in an interview with American Prospect magazine, stating that there was no military solution in North Korea, in contrast to declarations of Trump and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

Critical interview

He also said the U.S. is losing an economic war with China, an issue not getting enough attention in the administration. "If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, 10 years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover."

After serving in the navy, Bannon earned an MBA at Harvard and worked in investment banking. He helped back movies and television shows, his involvement in the sale of Castle Rock Entertainment earning him a stake in the syndication of Seinfeld and other shows.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Bannon wrote and produced documentaries based on his belief the West was engaged in a clash of civilizations with radical Islam.

Bannon is shown with then White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on March 17. Both are among a number of high-profile departures in the first seven months of the Trump administration. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

While hosting Trump on his Sirius XM radio show in 2015, he also lamented the presence of foreign-born tech professionals in California.

"When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think … a country is more than an economy. We're a civic society," said Bannon.

Democratic House minority leader Nancy Pelosi welcomed the move, but said that Trump's "repulsive policies" are the biggest problem in the White House.

Steve Bannon's exit does not erase @realDonaldTrump’s long record of lifting up racist viewpoints & advancing repulsive policies. #BannonOut — @NancyPelosi

