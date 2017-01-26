Travis Harden has given the fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline five months of his life, and composed four songs about the ongoing struggle in the process.

Inside his camp home with a cozy wood burning stove in the corner, the man from the nearby Cheyenne River Sioux tribe keenly welcomes visitors, offering songs with a drum about the "Black Snake" and people he has met in the fight against the pipeline.

Harden says while his resolve to defeat the project has not weakened, he admits, his confidence has.

A little.

"There's nothing stronger than prayers," he begins cautiously. "But I don't know. 50-50 now, because of Trump."

Among U.S. President Donald Trump's first moves upon taking office was to issue an executive memo ordering that the approval process for the $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline be expedited.

"I'm not going to just go home and not think or worry about it," Harden explained. "I'll stay here and try to make a stand."

Travis Harden has been living at camp for five months and says he plans to stay until the pipeline project is stopped. (Angela Johnston/CBC)

"The fight is still on and we're calling everybody back," he insists of the opposition to a pipeline that would go under a Missouri River reservoir that opponents say threatens drinking water.

But that idea, as well as the future of the camps, seems increasingly fraught.

Tribe chairman says D.C. should be focus

Some, such as Harden, say the fight here must continue in the face of a new Trump administration, while others, such as the tribal leadership of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, are insisting yet again – it's time to go.

The main camp has no doubt shrunk from what it was a few months ago: thousands of people have whittled down to a few hundred.

Makeshift roads once plugged with vehicles have become much quieter.

Neby Ceeneby of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe helps move donated goods out of the path of potential spring floods in the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., January 24, 2017. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters )

Of the latest presidential move, North Dakota law enforcement, for one, says it has to prepare accordingly.

"We understand it's going to create some more headlines and potentially the influx of people in to the camps," said Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

But, he adds, there has become a certain weariness about it.

"North Dakota law enforcement has been tapped. We are stretched thin," he said, noting the backup that has come from other communities and states.

The tribal chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says it is time for the Dakota Access fight to move thousands of kilometres away, to Washington.

For months Dave Archambault has said staying in the camps represents a safety risk to people facing both a frigid North Dakota winter and potential flood risk come spring.

"It's imploding and it's sad, but it is what it is and we're gonna deal with it the best way we can," said Archambault of the trajectory the movement has taken.

He spoke to CBC News from the tribe's administrative building in Fort Yates, N.D.

Archambault says the main camp is not on Standing Rock Sioux reservation land – the land is run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Tribe willing to take on cleanup

Still, the tribe is willing to take on the responsibility for cleaning up the debris that may be left behind.

"If it's in the best interests for safety and health and if we know there's a flood coming, it's okay, they can evacuate and we can take on that responsibility," he said. "We have to be ready to expend resources so that it can get done." It's a fine line -- thanking people for an outpouring of support, while at the same time asking them to leave.

"I'm not their leader," he said of those who vehemently oppose the idea, while insisting he is simply doing what many in the broader Standing Rock Sioux tribe want.

"Our membership have put me in this position so I can look out for the best interests of them," he said, speaking about a recent broader tribal council resolution reiterating a deadline for people in the camps to leave.

Archambault says the Dakota Access pipeline fight will continue, but he says there are many other potential future frontlines to consider as well.

A sign in Standing Rock say and urges people to leave the structure alone. (Cameron MacIntosh/CBC)

"Here we are, standing up and coming together in prayer and we're addressing one issue when there are many issues that plague our people," he said.

"When are we going to stand up against meth? When are we going to stand up against homelessness? When are we going to stand up against poverty, the symptoms of poverty?"

For the immediate future, Archambault said the tribe will focus on challenging the pipeline through legal fights, and by continuing to reach out to the new president.

"This is not about making America great,​" he said of Trump's memo. ​"It's making ​A​merica bad and it's about trying to contaminate this eart​h​."