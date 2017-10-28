Opponents of independence for Catalonia held a rally in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Saturday, after Spain dismissed Catalan leaders and took direct control of the regional government and police.
Thousands of people have turned out in the Plaza de Colon, many waving Spanish flags or wearing them around their shoulders.
The rally comes after one of the country's most tumultuous days in decades.
On Friday, legislators in the northeastern region of Catalonia passed a declaration of independence in the regional parliament.
Shortly afterward, Spain's senate gave the central government in Madrid the power to take direct control of the region and fire its separatist government.
Spain fired Catalonia's regional leaders on Saturday morning and earlier placed the Spanish interior ministry in charge of the region's police force.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who now replaces Catalan President Carles Puigdemont as the top decision-maker in the northeastern region, has called a new regional election for Dec. 21.
Puigdemont and other members of his cabinet have not made clear if they aim to obey the Spanish directive or offer resistance. However, Puigdemont has called on Catalans to peacefully oppose Spain's formal takeover of the region's affairs.
He and the 12 members of the Catalan cabinet will no longer be paid and could be charged with usurping others' functions if they refuse to obey.
There was no immediate response from the top Catalan officials. Only the director of the Catalan regional police, who was also fired, issued a statement saying he would comply.
