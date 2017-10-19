Catalonia's leader has threatened to explicitly declare independence from Spain if no talks are offered and central authorities follow through on a threat to take control of the region's semi-autonomous powers.

Carles Puigdemont's warning came in a letter to Spain's leader minutes before the expiration of a deadline to back down on the independence bid.

Puigdemont said in the letter that if Spain's government continues to "impede dialogue and continues its repression," Catalonia's parliament will proceed to hold a vote on declaring independence from Spain.

The prime minister's office said Thursday it will trigger Article 155 of the constitution allowing it to suspend some or all of Catalonia's political autonomy.

A special cabinet meeting will take place Saturday and "approve the measures that will be sent to the Senate to protect the general interest of all Spaniards," the government said.

Puigdemont, in an address to the regional parliament last week, declared independence but then immediately suspended it and challenged Spain to hold negotiations.

A Spanish government official said the letter didn't answer the call for Puigdemont to clarify whether Puigdemont had already declared independence.