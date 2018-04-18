Fatal Southwest plane incident: Engine showed signs of 'metal fatigue'

A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that set off a terrifying chain of events in the U.S. and left a woman hanging half outside a shattered window showed evidence of "metal fatigue," according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Passengers scrambled to save the woman from getting sucked out the window that had been smashed by debris. She later died, and seven others were injured.

The pilots of the twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard took it into a rapid descent Tuesday and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and passengers said their prayers and braced for impact.

"I just remember holding my husband's hand, and we just prayed and prayed and prayed," said passenger Amanda Bourman of New York.

The dead woman was identified as Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, N.M. The seven others suffered minor injuries.

The NTSB sent a team of investigators to Philadelphia.

In a late-night news conference, NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said one of the engine's fan blades was separated and missing.

The blade was separated at the point where it would come into the hub and there was evidence of "metal fatigue," Sumwalt said.

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt, speaking to reporters at National Airport in Arlington, Va., late Tuesday, called on the industry to strengthen inspection mechanisms for the engines. (The Associated Press) The engine will be examined further to understand what caused the failure. The investigation is expected to take 12 to 15 months.

"There needs to be proper inspection mechanisms in place to check for this before there's a catastrophic event," said Sumwalt.

Photos of the plane on the tarmac showed a missing window and a chunk gone from the left engine, including part of its cover. A piece of the engine covering was later found in Bernville, Pa., about 112 kilometres west of Philadelphia, Sumwalt said.

"There's a ring around the engine that is meant to contain the engine pieces when this happens," said John Goglia, a former NTSB member. "In this case it didn't. That's going to be a big focal point for the NTSB — why didn't [the ring] do its job?"

Southwest said Tuesday night that it would inspect similar engines in its fleet over the next 30 days.

Engine a joint venture of GE, Safran SA

European regulators this month began requiring an inspection by early next year of the CFM56 engine. The actions show there has been some concern, albeit non-urgent, about the engine, a workhorse of the global civil aviation fleet that has logged more than 350 million hours of safe travel, but was also being examined after a 2016 accident.

The CFM56 was produced by a joint venture of General Electric Co and France's Safran SA called CFM International and is one of the most common engines, paired with the world's most-sold plane, the Boeing 737.

Boeing and CFM said they will help with the NTSB investigation into the incident.

In August 2016, a Southwest flight made a safe emergency landing in Pensacola, Fla., after a fan blade separated from the same type of engine, and debris ripped a foot-long hole above the left wing. The 2016 incident prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to propose ultrasonic inspections of similar fan blades and their replacement should they fail the test.

The FAA had "determined the unsafe condition described previously is likely to exist or develop in other products of

the same type design," according to its proposal last year.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an airworthiness directive last month requiring a one-time ultrasonic inspection of each affected fan blade on models of CFM56 engines within nine months of April 2. It said that CFM had sent a service bulletin recommending inspections, leading regulators to make the directive. EASA said the directive was issued after the failure of a fan blade on a CFM56 engine, which led to the uncontained release of debris.

It did not name the airline involved or the incident, but the service bulletin it referenced was the same as in the FAA proposal.

Pilot praised, executive mourned

Southwest's voluntary, accelerated checks will be ultrasonic. American, United and Delta Air Lines did not immediately comment if they too would speed up such checks, though it was unclear if they at all needed to.

The FAA proposal estimated 220 engines on U.S. registered planes would be affected and that checks would require two hours of labour per inspection.

Albuquerque, N.M., bank executive Jennifer Riordan, shown in 2017, died in the plane emergency. (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Any design issues with the long-established CFM56 engine could have repercussions for fleets worldwide. But given that thousands of the engines are already in use globally, industry experts say the focus of the investigation is more likely to fall on one-off production or maintenance issues.

Passengers praised one of the pilots, Tammie Jo Shults, for her cool-headed handling of the emergency. The former navy pilot was at the controls for the landing. She also walked through the aisle and talked with passengers to ensure they were OK after the aircraft touched down.

"She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her," said Alfred Tumlinson, of Corpus Christi, Texas. "I'm going to send her a Christmas card, I'm going to tell you that, with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome."

In a recording of conversations between the cockpit and air traffic controllers, an unidentified crew member reported there was a hole in the plane and "someone went out."

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said there were no problems with the plane or its engine when it was inspected on Sunday.