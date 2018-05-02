Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing

A cracked window on a Southwest Airlines plane forced an emergency landing in Cleveland on Wednesday, two weeks after a jet engine blew apart and broke a window in a deadly accident aboard another Southwest flight.

There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 travelling from Chicago's Midway Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey landed safely.

Dallas-based Southwest said the plane diverted to Cleveland for a maintenance review after the damage to one of the multiple layers of window pane. Passengers' photos taken from inside the plane and posted on social media showed one window with a large, jagged crack.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SouthwestAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SouthwestAir</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WN957?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WN957</a> diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window <a href="https://t.co/OJMZ5KTyMS">pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS</a> —@ChaikelK

Southwest didn't immediately release details on how the window was damaged.

Southwest Airlines spokesperson Brandy King said the pilots decided to land in Cleveland "for maintenance review" of one layer in a multi-layered window pane. She said the plane never lost cabin pressure, which would have triggered oxygen masks to drop down for passengers, and that the pilots did not declare an emergency before landing.

King said there were no other mechanical problems with the plane, which was taken out of service. The airline was trying to make arrangements to get the 76 passengers to Newark on another plane.

The timing of the incident could hardly be worse for Dallas-based Southwest, the fourth-biggest airline in the United States.

Airline executives said last week they have seen ticket sales slow since the April 17 engine failure than sent debris flying into a plane, breaking a window and killing a passenger, Jennifer Riordan, 43, of Albuquerque, N.M. Southwest estimates the drop in sales will cost it between $50 million US and $100 million.

After the Philadelphia emergency landing, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered inspections of more jet engines like the one that blew apart at about 9,750 metres on that Boeing 737 jet. The National Transportation Safety Board believes one of the blades snapped on the Southwest flight, hurling debris that broke a window.

Riordan died after she was partially sucked out of a window that had been broken by shrapnel. The jet, which was headed from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.