North Korean hackers may have stolen a large cache of classified military documents, including the latest South Korea-U.S. wartime operational plan, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday.



Rhee Cheol-hee, of South Korea's Democratic Party, said 235 gigabytes of military documents were taken in September 2016 from the Defence Integrated Data Centre, citing information from unnamed defence officials, the South Korean news agency Yonhap News reported Tuesday.



The contents of about 80 per cent of the data have not yet been identified, Rhee said.



Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the cyberattacks and criticized Seoul for "fabricating" claims about online attacks.



Neither Rhee nor his office were immediately available for comment.

If confirmed, such a hack would be a major blow for South Korea at a time when its relations with North Korea are at a low point. The South has taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward the North's belligerence amid back-and-forth threats of war between North Korea and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Among the classified plans allegedly stolen from the South were said to be blueprints for targeted attacks by Seoul and Washington to eliminate North Korean leader Kim if a crisis breaks out or appears imminent. Kim is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea.



In Washington, the Pentagon said it was aware of the media reports but would not comment on the potential breach.



"Although I will not comment on intelligence matters or specific incidents related to cyber intrusion, I can assure you that we are confident in the security of our operations plans and our ability to deal with any threat from North Korea," Pentagon spokesperson Col. Robert Manning told reporters.