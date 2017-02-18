A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group has begun patrols in the South China Sea, the U.S. navy said on Saturday, amid renewed tension over the disputed waterway.
China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned Washington against challenging its sovereignty, responding to reports the
U.S. was planning fresh naval patrols in the South China Sea.
The navy said the force, including Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, began routine operations in the South
China Sea on Saturday. The announcement was posted on the Vinson's Facebook page.
U.S. aircraft carrier strike group patrols in South China Sea
Routine operations come amid renewed tension over disputed waterway
