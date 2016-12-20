Smog chokes cities in northern China
Greenpeace estimates that more than 450 million people are affected
By Nicole Mortillaro, CBC News Posted: Dec 20, 2016 12:50 PM ET Last Updated: Dec 20, 2016 12:50 PM ET
Air pollution has triggered a red alert across industrial northern China, and Greenpeace East Asia estimates that the alert has affected more than 460 million people.
Trying to protect themselves from smog.
People wearing masks cycle past Tiananmen Gate after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing on Dec. 20, 2016. It was the fourth day a red alert was issued.
Celebrations carry on.
People arrive at Tiananmen Square for the daily flag-raising ceremony Tuesday.
Health concerns for young and old.
People take videos during the flag-raising ceremony. The smog can cause difficulty breathing and poses a health concern to the old and young.
Some of the worst pollution in the world.
Buildings are seen in heavy smog in Jinan, Shandong province, on Tuesday. China has some of the worst pollution in the world, mostly due to a reliance on coal energy and factories.
Air quality index leads to red alert.
People make their way through heavy smog in Shengfang, Hebei province. Red alerts are issued when the air quality index exceeds 200 for more than four days, 300 for more than two days or 500 over 24 hours.
Weather is making things worse.
A man smokes as he rides in smog during a polluted day in Beijing. Chinese officials are blaming the recent heavy air pollution on weather systems that have produced low winds and high humidity.
Pollution expected to improve.
A man wearing a respiratory protection mask rides the Beijing subway. The government says conditions should improve on Thursday.
