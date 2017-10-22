Slovenia's President Borut Pahor has acknowledged that a run-off vote will be necessary after the first round of balloting in the country's presidential election.

Pahor was seeking re-election in the vote on Sunday. The initial vote count gives him the lead, but without the majority of votes needed to win a second term outright.

With more than 90 per cent of the votes counted, Pahor had 47 per cent. His main opponent, Marjan Sarec, received around 25 per cent.

President Borut Pahor talks to the media outside a polling station in Sempetr Pri Gorici on Sunday. Pre-election polls had predicted Pahor could win a majority of votes on Sunday and avoid a run-off. (Darko Bandic/Associated Press)

Pahor said it appears a Nov. 12 run-off vote will be needed and he will "do my best to prove that I'm the best choice. I'm glad for the support that I got in the first round."

Sarec is a former comedian who is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik.

He said he is pleased results from an election held Sunday show he made it into a run-off vote and expressed confidence that he would continue building support before the head-to-head contest.

Marjan Sarec, who placed second in the election, is a former comedian who is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik. (Darko Bandic/Associated Press)

Pre-election polls had predicted Pahor could win a majority of votes on Sunday and avoid a run-off.

Sarec suggested the polls underestimated him.

He said: "People know me and trust me, because I have a good track record."