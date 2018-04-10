Skip to Main Content
Poisoning victim Yulia Skripal released from hospital

Yulia Skripal, who along with her father, an ex-Russian spy, was poisoned with a nerve agent in Britain last month, has been discharged from hospital, British media reported.

The BBC said Yulia Skripal was released on Monday and was in a secure location.

A statement from hospital officials is expected later on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the hospital declined to comment.

On Friday, doctors said the health of Yulia, 33, and her father Sergei Skripal had improved rapidly in the last few weeks after they were found unconscious on a bench on March 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury.

Britain says they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and has blamed Russia for the attack. Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident which has plunged its relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.

Last week, Yulia Skripal issued a statement to say her strength was growing daily while her 66-year-old father is no longer in a critical condition.

With files from Reuters

