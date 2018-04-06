Skip to Main Content
Ex-Russian spy in poison attack no longer in critical condition, hospital says

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and has responded well to treatment after a nerve-agent attack last month, a British hospital official says.
Former Russian military intelligence colonel Sergei Skripal, shown during a court proceeding in Moscow in 2006, is no longer in critical condition following a poison attack last month, says an official with the British hospital where Skripal is being treated. (Yuri Senatorov/Kommersant/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and has responded well to treatment after a nerve-agent attack last month, an official with the British hospital said Friday.
 
"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement. 

