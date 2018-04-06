Breaking
Ex-Russian spy in poison attack no longer in critical condition, hospital says
Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and has responded well to treatment after a nerve-agent attack last month, an official with the British hospital said Friday.
"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.
