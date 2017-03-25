Signs of spring, a big reveal and honouring victims of the London attack: The week in pictures
Top images from around the world, March 18-24
CBC News Posted: Mar 25, 2017 9:00 AM ET Last Updated: Mar 25, 2017 9:00 AM ET
Aerial view
A photograph taken using a drone shows the Keukenhof flower garden in Lisse, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Keukenhof is the showcase for Dutch floriculture, with a special emphasis on flower bulbs. The garden is open for five weeks, beginning March 23.
A big reveal
People tour the renovated Edicule of the Tomb of Jesus inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre prior to the tomb being unveiled on Tuesday, after nine months of restoration work. The shrine, where the body of Jesus is believed to have been laid after crucifixion, is a considered a key part of the church in Jerusalem's Old City.
Rite of spring
An Afghan holds balloons for sale during Newroz Day, a Kurdish festival marking spring and the new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday.
Path of destruction
A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighbourhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday.
Border crossing
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family, who claim to be from Turkey, are met by RCMP officers after crossing the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Que., on Monday.
Honouring London attack victims
Police officers lay flowers in honour of the victims of the March 22 attack at the end of Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday. Britain's Parliament reopened on Thursday with a minute's silence in a gesture of defiance a day after an attacker killed three people before being shot dead.
Paying last respects
Mourners form a funeral procession for former Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army commander-turned-peace negotiator, in Londonderry, also known as Derry, in Northern Ireland, on Thursday.
Shaking things up
Polar bear cub Quintana explores her enclosure at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Thursday. The cub was born on Nov. 21, 2016.
Here comes the judge
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump keeps on truckin'
U.S. President Donald Trump gets behind the wheel as he welcomes truckers and CEOs to a meeting regarding health care at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Republican leaders abruptly pulled their troubled health-care overhaul bill off the House floor on Friday because of a shortage of votes.
Remembering Rob Ford
A Rob Ford tribute flag sticks out from a podium at the Woodbine Banquet Hall in Etobicoke, Ont., during the start of a tribute evening for the former Toronto mayor Rob Ford on Wednesday. Ford died from cancer on March 22, 2016.
Escape route
Juvenile delinquents try to escape a correctional facility in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday. At least one guard died and six others were injured by youths who rioted at the facility.
Night of fire
Several people look at the Nit del Foc (Night of Fire) fireworks show during the Fallas festival, a celebration of the patron saint of Valencia, Spain, on Saturday. A total of 1,200 kilograms of gunpowder were used during the event.
