Aerial view

A photograph taken using a drone shows the Keukenhof flower garden in Lisse, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Keukenhof is the showcase for Dutch floriculture, with a special emphasis on flower bulbs. The garden is open for five weeks, beginning March 23.

(Peter Bakker/EPA)

A big reveal

People tour the renovated Edicule of the Tomb of Jesus inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre prior to the tomb being unveiled on Tuesday, after nine months of restoration work. The shrine, where the body of Jesus is believed to have been laid after crucifixion, is a considered a key part of the church in Jerusalem's Old City.

(Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

Rite of spring

An Afghan holds balloons for sale during Newroz Day, a Kurdish festival marking spring and the new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday.

(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)

Path of destruction

A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighbourhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday.

(Felipe Dana/Associated Press)

Border crossing

A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family, who claim to be from Turkey, are met by RCMP officers after crossing the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Que., on Monday.

(Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Honouring London attack victims

Police officers lay flowers in honour of the victims of the March 22 attack at the end of Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday. Britain's Parliament reopened on Thursday with a minute's silence in a gesture of defiance a day after an attacker killed three people before being shot dead.

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP/Getty Images)

Paying last respects

Mourners form a funeral procession for former Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army commander-turned-peace negotiator, in Londonderry, also known as Derry, in Northern Ireland, on Thursday.

(Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

Shaking things up

Polar bear cub Quintana explores her enclosure at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Thursday. The cub was born on Nov. 21, 2016.

(Christian Burna/EPA)

Here comes the judge

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate judiciary committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Trump keeps on truckin'

U.S. President Donald Trump gets behind the wheel as he welcomes truckers and CEOs to a meeting regarding health care at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Republican leaders abruptly pulled their troubled health-care overhaul bill off the House floor on Friday because of a shortage of votes.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Remembering Rob Ford

A Rob Ford tribute flag sticks out from a podium at the Woodbine Banquet Hall in Etobicoke, Ont., during the start of a tribute evening for the former Toronto mayor Rob Ford on Wednesday. Ford died from cancer on March 22, 2016.

(Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

Escape route

Juvenile delinquents try to escape a correctional facility in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday. At least one guard died and six others were injured by youths who rioted at the facility.

(Esteban Biba/EPA)

Night of fire

Several people look at the Nit del Foc (Night of Fire) fireworks show during the Fallas festival, a celebration of the patron saint of Valencia, Spain, on Saturday. A total of 1,200 kilograms of gunpowder were used during the event.