Siberian governor resigns in wake of deadly mall fire

The Kremlin says the governor of the Siberian region where a shopping centre fire killed 64 people has resigned.

Woman who headed local building inspection agency among 7 arrested in connection with fire

The Associated Press ·
Aman Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years, but resigned in wake of the shopping mall fire that killed 64. (Associated Press)

The statement Sunday said Aman Tuleyev had offered his resignation and that it was accepted by President Vladimir Putin. Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

A March 25 fire at a four-story shopping mall in the regional capital, also called Kemerovo, prompted thousands of people to demonstrate last week, calling for regional officials' resignations and alleging widespread corruption and incompetency.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the woman who headed the local building inspection agency when the mall was constructed. Fire survivors say the mall's fire alarm system did not work during the blaze.

The dead included 41 children.

The Kemerovo mall fire that killed 64 people including 41 children is the subject of many Russians' grief and rage — with some going as far as to blame Vladimir Putin for the corruption and deficiencies that led to the fire. An investigation has already identified critical failures that led to the tragedy, and there are fears that the number of deaths could be much higher. 3:07
