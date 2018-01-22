Sen. Chuck Schumer says he and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell have come to an arrangement to help pass a stopgap funding measure to keep the government open, launching blistering criticism for President Donald Trump's failure to broker compromise during the most recent contentious talks.

The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 by 81-18 – well above the 60 votes needed. The Senate still must vote on final passage to send the bill to the House.

"We will vote today to reopen the government," minority leader Schumer predicted.

Negotiations lasted late into the night with a group of about 25 senators, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding bill that had been scheduled for noon.

Susan Collins of Maine is flanked by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, left, and Jeff Flake while speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Democrats are agreeing to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy on a bill to protect young immigrants from deportation.

The coming to terms was hinted at in the morning by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who characterized the talks as "progress by inches."

Trump, who regularly disrupted negotiations in recent weeks, had been a relatively subdued player in the weekend debate. He has not appeared in public since Friday afternoon. The White House said he was in regular contact with Republican leaders, but he has not reached out to any Democrats, a White House official told The Associated Press.

Trump pleased, but no guarantees on immigration

Schumer confirmed that from the Senate floor, saying that since his in-person meeting with Trump on Friday, the pair hadn't spoke.

"The great dealmaking president sat on the sidelines," he said.

"It's a shame Mr. President, that the American people and the Senate have had to do endure such handwringing, fingerpointing [and] stridency to secure a guarantee that we will finally move to address this urgent issue," he added, referring to immigration.

Trump did not address Schumer's comments, but in a statement read by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he was "pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to the their senses .…"

"We will make a long-term deal on immigration if and only if it's good for our country," the statement read.

The president's statements left the possibility open the protracted process could just repeat itself in three weeks.

Shortly after Schumer spoke, McConnell expressed gratitude a way forward had been found but offered criticism for the Democrats.

"I think if we've learned anything during this process, it's that a strategy to shut down the government over the issue of illegal immigration is something the American people didn't understand, and would not have understood in the future," he said.

McConnell's comments followed hours of behind-the-scenes talks between the leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers over how to end the display of legislative dysfunction, which began at midnight Friday after Democrats blocked a temporary spending measure. Democrats have sought to use the spending bill to win concessions, including protections for roughly 700,000 so-called Dreamers brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

Host of issues to resolve

McConnell said he hopes to reach bipartisan solutions on immigration, border security, disaster aid, military funding and more by Feb. 8. If not, he said, "it would be my intention to take up legislation" addressing those issues.

Although they initially dug in on a demand for an immigration deal, Democrats had shifted to blaming the shutdown on the incompetence of Republicans and Trump, seeming sensitive to being seen by voters as willing to tie up government operations to protect immigrants.

A worker passes a café in Washington offering free coffee to federal employees near the the White House during the government shutdown on Monday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Democrats are facing intense pressure from their base to solve the issue over the young immigrants and are skeptical of Republicans' credibility when offering to take up the issue. Whether Trump would back the emerging plan or any later proposal on immigration is an open question.

Notable Democrats who were opposed to advancing the bill included Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Bernie Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Each of them has been touted as possible candidates to run for the party nomination in 2020.

While lawmakers feuded, signs of the shutdown were evident at national parks and in some federal agencies. Social Security and most other safety-net programs were unaffected by the lapse in federal spending authority. Critical government functions continued, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay.

Lawmakers were mindful that the political stakes would soar Monday morning, when thousands of federal workers would be told to stay home or, in many cases, work without pay. What was still a weekend burst of Washington dysfunction could spiral into a broader crisis with political consequences in November during the midterm elections.

Five Democrats from states won by Trump broke ranks in the vote Friday that failed. The measure gained 50 votes to proceed to 49 against, but 60 were needed to break a Democratic filibuster.

McConnell, as well as Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, were the Republican dissenters.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said if the Senate approves a temporary spending bill to reopen the government through Feb. 8, the House would approve it, too.

Congressional staffers wait in an excessively long line to enter the Dirksen Senate office building during the third day of the shutdown. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senate Democrats had blocked a stopgap measure passed by the House to keep the federal bureaucracy operating through Feb. 16. But speaking on Fox and Friends on Monday, Ryan said the new date works for the House.

The Wisconsin Republican also said negotiations on an immigration deal are taking place in good faith.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut appeared on MSNBC on Monday and said he had "zero confidence" that Ryan will bring legislation to shield the Dreamers.