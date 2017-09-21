Should Aung San Suu Kyi do more to help the Rohingya?

Air Date: Sep 20, 2017 9:27 PM ET

Should Aung San Suu Kyi do more to help the Rohingya?3:01

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been criticized for not publicly supporting Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Should she be doing more?

Stay Connected with CBC News



Latest Video

Right Communications

Don't Miss