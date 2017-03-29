A woman struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with a vehicle near the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, police said.

Margarita Mikhaylova, a U.S. Capitol Police spokesperson, said the incident does not appear connected to terrorism.

The incident occurred near the Botanic Gardens. Mikhaylova said it's possible that an officer fired shots.

Capitol police surround a car that hit a Capitol Police car in Washington. The incident occurred outside a congressional building and a suspect was arrested.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.