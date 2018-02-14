A shooting at a South Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building, and police warned the shooter was still at large.

Ambulances converged on the scene as emergency workers appeared to be treating possibly wounded people on the sidewalks.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., about 40 km north of Fort Lauderdale. Then dozens of children were seen frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — @browardsheriff

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot. At least one person was seen being wheeled to the ambulance on a gurney. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

On Twitter, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about the shooting, and that both will receive briefings and updates from law enforcement.

Trump tweeted: "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — @FLGovScott