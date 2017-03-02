Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had misled Congress over his contacts with a Russian official before the U.S. presidential election and for the good of the country should resign.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions had weeks to correct the record that he made before the Judiciary Committee, but he let the record stand," the New York senator told reporters.

"Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country Attorney General Sessions should resign," he said.

Sessions, it was revealed yesterday, had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during Donald Trump's presidential campaign season last year.

Sessions, an early supporter and policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those communications at his confirmation hearing in January when asked whether "anyone affiliated" with the campaign had contact with the Russians.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Sessions said he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."

"I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false," he said.