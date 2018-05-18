Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy who was poisoned by a nerve agent in Britain more than two months ago, has been discharged from hospital, England's health service said on Friday.

Sergei Skripal, 66, a former colonel in Russia's military intelligence and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a public bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack and Western governments, including the United States, expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats over the incident.

Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning and retaliated in kind by expelling diplomats from those countries.

The Skripals were in a critical condition for weeks and doctors at one point feared that, even if they survived, they might have suffered brain damage. But their health began to improve rapidly, and Yulia, believed to be 33 years old, was discharged last month.

A British police officer who responded to the incident was also hospitalized and subsequently released.

"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital," the hospital's chief executive Cara Charles-Barks said in a statement on Friday.

Britain and international chemicals weapons inspectors have said the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok, a deadly group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s.

Russia has denied Britain's charges of involvement in the first known offensive use of such a nerve agent on European soil since the Second World War. It has suggested Britain carried out the attack itself to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

Sergey Skripal was convicted of spying for Britain in Moscow before coming to Britain as part of a 2010 prisoner swap.