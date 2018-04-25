Danish inventor gets life sentence in submarine killing of Swedish journalist Kim Wall

A Danish submarine inventor has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall.

The sentence for Peter Madsen, 47, was handed down Wednesday at Copenhagen City Court.

Madsen was charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse.

Madsen denied killing the 30-year-old, saying she died accidentally inside the submarine, but confessed to throwing her body parts into the sea last August.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen argued during the trial that Wall's killing was sexually motivated and premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing.

Journalist describes meeting accused killer Peter Madsen on his submarine. 6:07

Madsen's defence lawyer said he should only be sentenced for cutting Wall into pieces.

The cause of death has never been established.