Senate confirmation hearing: Thomas Price LIVE
Air Date: Jan 24, 2017 10:00 AM ET
Trump's pick for secretary of health, Georgia Republican Congressman Tom Price
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Trump overstates inauguration crowd as Women's March appears to draw bigger turnout
- Trump fulfils 'Day 1' vows with 3 executive orders in preview of agenda reset
- Trump calls protests 'a hallmark of our democracy' in toned-down response to marches
- 'He wants Americans to love him': Trump biographers on what kind of president he'll be
- Defeated Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh made off with government money, luxury cars
- The 'pussyhats' grab back: Massive Women's March on Washington overwhelms streets
- Why the spy trade is such a booming industry: Brian Stewart
- Netanyahu to meet with Trump before calling vote on West Bank annexation
- A softer side of government: How Larry the cat became a purr-fect political companion on Downing Street
- Mud-slinging and Mexican flags define decade-long battle over Trump's Scottish golf course
Don't Miss
-
FILM
Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling, Denis Villeneuve are Oscar nominees
-
Analysis
Trump's simplistic talk on NAFTA ignores the threat of disruption: Don Pittis
-
New
European Parliament's trade committee endorses Canada's free trade deal
-
Opinion
The internet has fostered a new kind of tribalism, and it's destroying the way we interact
-
Trump to meet with auto execs Tuesday and push for more American jobs
-
Why Kathleen Wynne might tackle hydro delivery charges to cut electricity bills
-
U.K. government must consult Parliament before triggering Brexit
-
'Massive disappointment': Liberals urged to step up efforts to tackle sexual, domestic violence
-
CRA scam adapting to go after former victims a 2nd time, RCMP warns
-
Opinion
How do you negotiate a trade agreement with a president for whom facts don't matter?: Neil Macdonald
-
Tamara Lovett found guilty of negligence, failure to provide necessaries of life in death of 7-year-old son
-
Nova Scotia village hosts one of the smallest women's marches, but it's still mighty
-
Video
Senate confirmation hearing: Thomas Price LIVE
LIVE
-
STANDING ROCK
'Enough now': Standing Rock tribe formally asks protesters to leave camps
-
Video
Memories from space: Roberta Bondar marks 25th anniversary of Discovery shuttle mission