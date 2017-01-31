Senate votes to confirm U.S. President Donald Trump's picks for health and treasury secretary are being indefinitely postponed after Democrats boycotted the meeting on Tuesday.

Democrats are now said to be delaying the vote on Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general. Earlier Tuesday, Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates for questioning the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban.

Democratic senators held an abruptly called briefing for reporters outside the hearing room. They said they were demanding more information about the two nominees, Georgia Representative Tom Price to head Health and Human Services and financier Steve Mnuchin to lead the Treasury Department.

The Democrats cited separate newspaper reports about Price's trading in a health company stock and Mnuchin's behaviour involving foreclosures when he was a banker.

Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the finance committee, told reporters that the Democrats were not ready to consider either nominee. "We've made clear that we need additional information to make these judgments," he said.

Committee chair and Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said he planned to reschedule the votes but did not say when. He said Democrats "ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots."

Perry, Zinke approved

Meanwhile, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved former Texas governor Rick Perry as Energy secretary by 16-7, and Representative Ryan Zinke to head the Department of the Interior by 16-6.

At another committee, lawmakers voted to send Trump's pick to head the Education Department, Betsy DeVos, to the full Senate for a vote.

DeVos has long supported charter schools and allowing school choice, prompting opposition from Democrats and teachers' unions who view her stance as a threat to federal dollars that support public education. Critics have also mocked her for suggesting that guns could be justified in schools to protect students from grizzly bears.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also worked toward a vote on Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to be attorney general. The panel's top Republican praised the Alabama Republican.

"He's a man of integrity," said Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa. "He's a man of his word. And he'll enforce the law, regardless of whether he would've supported passage of that law as a legislator.

Republicans were trying to help Trump staff his cabinet in the second week of an administration that has ignited fights on multiple fronts.

Trump, by executive action, has clamped temporary bans against refugees from all countries and visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, and he's seen relations with Mexico sour after insisting it will pay for a border wall. He's also backing the Republican Party's efforts to dismantle Barack Obama's health-care program.

Trump complained Monday night about the confirmation process, tweeting: "The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct."

Trump has nominated some of the wealthiest Americans to serve, leading to exhaustive ethics reviews. A Senate schedule interrupted by breaks has also delayed the process.