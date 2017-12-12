Polls have closed in Alabama after a turbulent Senate race in the longtime Republican stronghold.

The Republican candidate is Roy Moore — "Judge Moore" to his supporters. The 70-year-old Republican was twice ousted as state Supreme Court chief justice after flouting federal law, and now he's attempting a political resurrection amid accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Moore's opponent is Democrat Doug Jones, a 63-year-old former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing. Jones is aiming to become the first Democrat in 25 years to win an Alabama Senate seat.

The winner will take the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Despite Jones's successful prosecution, U.S. President Donald Trump has cast the Alabama Democrat as weak on crime, including in a Tuesday morning election day tweet that urged voters to cast ballots for Moore.

Voters exit after casting their ballots at a polling station in Gallant, Ala., on Tuesday, in a special election to decide who will replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The election has also renewed lingering tension between Trump, who continued to back Moore in the campaign's final days, and the Republicans who control Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chief among them, who initially called for Moore to abandon the campaign, but later said it was up to Alabama voters to decide.

Republican leaders have said Moore could face an ethics investigation if Alabama voters send him to the U.S. Senate.

One seat alone will not change the balance of power in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-48 majority, but a loss would make it harder for Trump to push legislation through a bitterly divided Congress.

A Republican loss would also give Democrats a clearer path to a Senate majority in 2018 — albeit a narrow one — in an election cycle where Democrats are far more optimistic about seizing control of the House of Representatives.