Four children were killed after a train and a school bus collided outside the town of Perpignan in southern France on Thursday, the interior ministry said.

"Emergency and public services are fully mobilized," Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter.

The Interior Ministry said seven people in the bus, which was carrying young people between ages 13 and 17, were seriously injured among the 19 aboard.

A spokesperson for SNCF, France's national rail service, said the train carrying 25 people was running at 80 kilometres an hour at the time of the accident. Three of those aboard were slightly injured.

The collision occurred on a railway crossing in the village of Millas, some 15 kilometres west of Perpignan, close to the border with Spain.

Borne and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer were at the scene Thursday evening along with 70 firefighters, 10 emergency ambulances and four helicopters. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was en route.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "All my thoughts go to the victims of this terrible accident and their families. The government is fully mobilized to give them emergency help."