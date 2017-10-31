The man who killed at least eight people by driving a truck down a busy bicycle path in New York City on Tuesday has been identified by news organizations in the U.S. and elsewhere as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver originally from Uzbekistan.

Saipov emigrated to the U.S. in 2010 and later became a permanent legal resident.

He was living in Paterson, N.J., based on Pennsylvania traffic court records from 2012 and 2015, and other documents, cited by several media outlets.

Saipov lived in Paterson — a city of some 147,000 people, about 25 kilometres northwest of the site of the attack — with his wife and three children, according to an unnamed law enforcement official who spoke to ABC News.

ABC also reported Saipov left a note at the scene "saying he had carried out the attack on behalf of the so-called Islamic State, or ISIS." CBS News had a similar report about a note.

Accused terror suspect in today's ##NewYorkCity truck ramming: 29 year old Sayfullo Saipov. pic.twitter.com/4ASYb3pvBJ — @ChuckGoudieABC7

Saipov also has ties to Ohio, worked there as a commercial truck driver and registered two businesses, both of which are still active.

He registered Sayf Motors in 2011 and Bright Auto in 2013. Bright Auto is also registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation, with one truck and one driver, according to several media reports.

A BuzzFeed News reporter visited an apartment complex in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, that matched the address for Bright Auto.

Neighbours "said they recognized Saipov and saw him frequently," according to BuzzFeed.

Video appears to show suspect in New York attack0:43

Meanwhile, the Washington Post interviewed a Cincinnati woman, Dilnoza Abdusamatova, who said Saipov stayed with her family when he first arrived in the U.S., because their fathers were friends. She said he then moved to Florida.

Saipov "stopped talking to us when he got married," Abdusamatova told the Post.

The Post and other outlets report he lived in Tampa, Fla.

Records also show traffic offences for Saipov in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Missouri, according to multiple news outlets.

Officials have not confirmed the name of the suspect in the New York City attack, who was shot by police and remained in critical condition Tuesday night.