Santa Claus is coming to town.
The jolly happy soul packed up his sleigh and started his route around the world around 1 a.m. ET Saturday.
For the 61st time, Norad is the official Santa Tracker, and is also answering the calls and questions from children around the world.
Curious kids can call Norad at 1-877-Hi-NORAD or email noradtracksanta@outlook.com to find out where Santa is headed next.
You can also follow the Santa Tracker on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
The first stop for Santa was in Russia. By 7 a.m. ET Santa was in New Zealand and had already delivered more than 270 million gifts.