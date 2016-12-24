Santa Claus is coming to town.

The jolly happy soul packed up his sleigh and started his route around the world around 1 a.m. ET Saturday.

For the 61st time, Norad is the official Santa Tracker, and is also answering the calls and questions from children around the world.

Curious kids can call Norad at 1-877-Hi-NORAD or email noradtracksanta@outlook.com to find out where Santa is headed next.

Santa is on his way to your town and you can follow his journey around the world with Norad's Santa Tracker. (Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters)

You can also follow the Santa Tracker on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The first stop for Santa was in Russia. By 7 a.m. ET Santa was in New Zealand and had already delivered more than 270 million gifts.