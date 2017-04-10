A teacher and a student were shot to death and a second student critically wounded Monday in a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, Calif., elementary school that spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from an extremist attack at a community centre just 15 months ago.

The suspected shooter who opened fired in a classroom at North Park School also died. A school official said the attack was believed to stem from a "domestic dispute" and that the teacher knew the gunman.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims & children at Northpark Elementary. Our department will continue to assist @SanBernardinoPD — @sheriffmcmahon

Two wounded students were flown to a hospital where an eight-year-old later died. The other student was listed in critical condition.

"The children we do not believe were targeted," police Capt. Ron Maass told reporters.

The 600 other students at the school were bused to safety at California State University's San Bernardino campus, several kilometres away. Television news footage showed students, escorted by police officers, walking off campus hand-in-hand.

History of weapons charges, domestic violence

Authorities say a man told the school that he had come to drop something off for his teacher-wife before shooting and killing her and a student in a special-needs classroom.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said at a news conference that Karen Elaine Smith, 53, was targeted and that her estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, 53, opened fire "very, very quickly upon entering the classroom." There were 15 students in the classroom.

San Bernardino City Unified School District superintendent Dale Marsden said Anderson was "known to staff" at the school.

San Bernardino police Chief Jarrod Burguan said that 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, right, and 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least a month. (San Bernardino Police Department/Twitter)

Burguan said that Anderson and Smith had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least a month.

He said "no one has come forward to say they saw this coming."

Burguan also said Anderson had a criminal history of weapons charges, domestic violence and possible drug charges, but didn't provide details.

'Every parent's worst nightmare'

As word of the shooting spread, panicked parents raced to the school, some in tears, some praying as they anxiously sought information about their children. They were told to go to a nearby high school where they would be reunited.

Four hours later, the children began to arrive at the high school, getting hugs from emotional parents. As the students got off the buses, many of them carrying glow sticks they had been given to pass the time with, police officers applauded and high-fived them.

When the buses first pulled away, some parents ran alongside, waving and trying to recognize their children inside. Many said their children were too young to have cellphones. Others said the phones rang unanswered.

Among those waiting anxiously at the high school for her nine-year-old granddaughter's return was Alberta Terrell, who said she cried with relief when she was told that a family friend saw the girl getting safely onto a bus.

Parents are guided into Cajon High School to pick up their children. Many said their children were too young to have cellphones. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

"I was really elated. But I won't be truly happy until I see her and can give her a big hug," Terrell said as she sat in the bleachers near Cajon High School's baseball diamond.

"It's frustrating for us as parents but also understandable," Holly Penalber said of the long wait, which most parents seemed resigned to.

Penalber's nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter attend the school. She called Monday's shootings "every parent's worst nightmare."

2015 attack killed 14

San Bernardino, a city of 216,000 people about 96 kilometres east of Los Angeles, was the site of a December 2015 attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were later killed in a gun battle with authorities.

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting inside North Park Elementary School on Monday in San Bernardino, Calif. (Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Monday's shooting was the latest tragedy for a city that has struggled in recent years with more than its share of them. Once a major rail hub and citrus producer, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after struggling to pay its employees despite steep cuts to the budget.

An outlying suburb of Los Angeles, it was hit hard when the Great Recession sent housing prices tumbling. As the city struggled with economic problems that forced layoffs of police and other government workers, violent crimes, particularly homicide, began to rise.

In the past year, however, the city seemed to be making a recovery. Police Chief Jarrod Burguan, who won national praise for the way his department responded to the 2015 shootings, announced last year he was hiring additional officers.