White House aide who joked about John McCain's ill health is out
Kelly Sadler's departure was confirmed Tuesday by White House spokesperson
A West Wing aide who was dismissive of gravely ill Sen. John McCain during a closed-door meeting last month has left the White House in Washington.
White House spokesperson Raj Shah says, "Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President."
Sadler told colleagues last month they should disregard McCain's opinion on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee because "he's dying anyway," a remark that led to a torrent of criticism.
The Trump administration declined to publicly apologize and Trump demanded a crackdown on whoever leaked the story to the media.
McCain, 81, was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Sadler apologized to the McCain family privately, but McCain's daughter Meghan asked for a public apology.
Prior to joining the administration, Sadler was a reporter with the conservative Washington Times and a contributor to Fox News.
Sadler's departure was first reported by CNN.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.