Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested expelling 35 U.S. diplomats and closing two facilities in Moscow in response to a new round of U.S. sanctions against Moscow.
- Moscow vows retaliation over sanctions by Obama administration 'losers'
- U.S. senators call for sanctions against Russia over election hacks
U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, as American political sites and email accounts were hacked.
Thirty-five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the U.S. in 72 hours and two facilities closed.
Lavrov said in televised remarks on Friday that the foreign ministry and other agencies have suggested that President Vladimir Putin order expulsion of 31 employees of the U.S. embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.
Another suggestion is to bar U.S. diplomats from using their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse in the south of Moscow.
The Kremlin spokesman said late Thursday that it would be up to Putin to draft retaliatory measures.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.