The Russian Defence Ministry says rescuers have found fragments of a crashed plane, that was carrying 91 people, in the Black Sea.

The Russian Tu-154 aircraft, a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner, disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi on its way to a Russian base in Syria, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early Sunday. It later said rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5 kilometres from shore at a depth of 50-70 metres.

Nine journalists were among the passengers, according to the Interfax news agency.

The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was personally coordinating the rescue efforts, and President Vladimir Putin has received official reports on the incident.

Red Army chore performs at the opening night of the Russian Alexandrov Red Army Choir and Ensemble Canadian tour in Quebec City in August 2011. Russia's Defence Ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria. (The Canadian Press)

