The Russian Defence Ministry says rescuers have found fragments of a crashed plane, that was carrying 91 people, in the Black Sea.

The Russian Tu-154 aircraft, a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner, disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi on its way to a Russian base in Syria, the Defence Ministry said.

At this point, it appears we did not receive data from the Russian Tu-154 that crashed after departure from Sochi. — @flightradar24

The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early Sunday. It later said rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5 kilometres from shore at a depth of 50-70 metres.

Nine journalists were among the passengers, according to the Interfax news agency.

The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was personally coordinating the rescue efforts, and President Vladimir Putin has received official reports on the incident.