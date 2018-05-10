Your questions about Harry and Meghan's wedding answered

Welcome to The Royal Fascinator, your invitation to royal wedding news and analysis ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on May 19. Sign up here and it will land as a newsletter in your inbox every Saturday.

For the past six weeks, we've been asking — and hoping — that you would send us questions. And you have. So here are some answers.

From Dave M.

Where will they live after the wedding is over?

Reports suggest the couple will live in a Kensington Palace apartment close to the one where Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge reside, seen during a visit from then U.S. President Barack Obama andMichelle Obama April 22, 2016. (Stephen Crowley/Reuters)

Prince Harry and Meghan live in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom abode at Kensington Palace in central London. They're not far from Harry's brother Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their three children, who live in the 20-room Apartment 1A at the palace. Reports this week suggest Harry and Meghan may move even closer to his brother's family, after renovations to the 21-room Apartment 1 at the palace are done. There has also been speculation about potential country homes for the couple, with suggestions Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth may give them York Cottage on her Sandringham Estate north of London, in Norfolk. But it would need some renovations, too, and may even be haunted.

From John Schumacher

Was Fergie invited?

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her former husband, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, are seen at the Royal Ascot horse race June 19, 2015. The suchess is expected to attend the wedding. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Sarah Ferguson, Harry's aunt and the former wife of Prince Andrew, is likely going to be at the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel. That would mark a change from Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, when she didn't get an invitation and instead headed off to Thailand at the time of the nuptials.

Her relationship with the Royal Family has been fraught at times. She was dubbed the "awkward aunt" not too long ago, and may not be invited to Harry and Meghan's more exclusive evening reception for 200 guests that is hosted by Harry's father Prince Charles, who reportedly doesn't like his former sister-in-law. And, it seems, she may be quite unhappy about missing the night-time soiree.

From Elizabeth T.

As Meghan is a divorcee, why are they not having a civil ceremony and then a church blessing to follow as did Prince Charles. Has the Church of England changed its rules?

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Guildhall in Windsor after their civil wedding ceremony April 9, 2005. (Stephen Hird/Reuters)

The Church of England allows — in some circumstances — a person who is divorced to remarry in the church, even if the former spouse is still alive, as is the case for Meghan. The decision lies with the individual priest. Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, had a civil wedding ceremony in 2005, and observers suggest that was more a decision of optics and a bid to deflate potential controversy.

Meghan was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in March. And Welby, who will oversee their vows, has said the church has "dealt with" Meghan's divorce as it would with any couple and "it's not a problem."

From HG

The invited guests list — did they disclose?

Meghan's friend, actor Priyanka Chopra, attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala May 7, in New York. Chopra has confirmed she will attend the royal wedding. (Evan Agostini/Associated Press)

A few select details of the list have emerged. It includes around 600 people for the ceremony, and there's no official list of political leaders invited to the chapel. There will be a strong family contingent on Harry's side, including the siblings of his mother, Diana. One of her sisters — Lady Jane Fellowes — will do a reading. Expect a healthy showing of friends and those connected to charities of significance to Harry and Meghan. Survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze last year are also expected. Actor Priyanka Chopra, a friend of Meghan, has confirmed she's going.

From Joan B.

Will Meghan become a British citizen on her marriage? Or are there other steps she needs to complete to accomplish this? Will she need to renounce her American citizenship in order to accept the title of Duchess?

Meghan attends a reception with Prince Harry for the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London April 18. (Yui Mok/Associated Press)

Kensington Palace has said Meghan intends to become a British citizen and will go through the process as anyone else would. It's a long process and media accounts have focused, among other things, on the quiz she will have to take about life in the United Kingdom. It's not clear whether she will renounce her American citizenship, although some reports suggest it could create some tax headaches.

From MH

Who will be Meghan's maid of honour and, also, who will give her away?

Meghan and Harry at the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19 in London. (Chris Jackson/Reuters)

Many of you have been curious the past few weeks about the wedding party and who will walk Meghan down the aisle. Some details have been released, including Meghan's decision not to have a maid of honour.

Her father, Thomas Markle, will give her away, and she will ride to Windsor Castle in a car with her mother, Doria Ragland. Prince William will be there as Harry's best man.

The wedding party will be comprised of small children, in keeping with royal tradition, and will most likely include William's two elder kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Tegel airport in Berlin, July 19, 2017. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/Associated Press)

Many of you have asked about the time of the wedding (it's noon, U.K. time, so an early start if you're watching in Canada) and when you can see the ceremony on TV. Click here to read more about CBC's coverage plans.

