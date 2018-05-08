How to watch the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on CBC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and CBC has every angle covered.

We'll be on location in Windsor Castle and London bringing you live coverage on wedding day on CBC TV, CBC Radio and CBCNews.ca and will whet your appetite with special programming in the days leading up to the wedding.

May 19

Wedding day coverage starts at 4 a.m. ET on CBC TV and CBC News Network with a live special hosted by Adrienne Arsenault. She'll be joined by royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love and other books on the Royal Family. Peter Mansbridge, former anchor of The National, will drop by the broadcasting booth during the special.

You can also watch the special on our liveblog at CBCNews.ca, which will have running commentary and updates from our correspondents on the ground, who include: Heather Hiscox, Nil Köksal, Thomas Daigle, Nahlah Ayed and Janet Davison, author the popular Royal Fascinator newsletter, who will be inside the walls of Windsor Castle.

Steven D'Souza, Zulekha Nathoo, Tashauna Reid and Tom Murphy will be covering reaction in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Halifax, respectively.

CBC Radio coverage will kick off at 6 a.m. ET with an extended version of World Report with Nil Köksal, reporting live from Windsor Castle.

Leading up to the royal wedding

There is plenty of coverage in the remaining two weeks leading up to May 19.

Online

​The National

The National, hosted by Adrienne Arsenault, will be broadcasting live from London and Windsor every night at 9 p.m. from May 16 to May 18.

More than 20 years after her death, Diana, Princess of Wales, still has enormous influence on her sons, Harry and William, and will no doubt be on the mind of the former as he ties the knot May 19.

Those broadcasts will include special programming:

Shadow of Diana : Arsenault will explore the continuing influence of Diana, Princess of Wales, on Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

: Arsenault will explore the continuing influence of Diana, Princess of Wales, on Prince Harry and the Royal Family. The People's Wedding : Arsenault speaks to regular British citizens who snagged an invite to the royal wedding, thanks to people in their community who nominated them to attend.

: Arsenault speaks to regular British citizens who snagged an invite to the royal wedding, thanks to people in their community who nominated them to attend. Meghan's Appeal : Margaret Evans visits Brixton, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean district of south London and explores how the fact a biracial woman is marrying into the monarchy might affect Britain's complicated relationship with race.

: Margaret Evans visits Brixton, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean district of south London and explores how the fact a biracial woman is marrying into the monarchy might affect Britain's complicated relationship with race. Royal Outsiders: Nahlah Ayed travels to Belgrade and speaks with Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, who will be one of the foreign royals attending Harry and Meghan's wedding, about how a monarchy can be a positive influence.

CBC News Network

​Heather Hiscox will kick off live coverage from London and Windsor on the News Network morning show May 16.

The backdrop for this year's royal wedding is vastly different to that of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1947 in post-war Britain, when rationing was still common.

Peter Mansbridge will present a series of past documentaries on the Royal Family at 8 p.m. on CBC News Network in the week leading up to the wedding:

A Very Royal Wedding : The wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in November 1947 in post-war Britain.

: The wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in November 1947 in post-war Britain. The Coronation : In a rare television interview, the Queen discusses her 1952 Coronation at Westminster Abbey, when the weight of a nation was put her on her shoulders.

: In a rare television interview, the Queen discusses her 1952 Coronation at Westminster Abbey, when the weight of a nation was put her on her shoulders. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Truly, Madly, Deeply: A look at why Harry and Meghan, who are from very different worlds, are the perfect match.

The week of documentaries on CBC News Network will end with a new documentary by Mansbridge, Royal Wedding for the Ages, which looks at how Harry and Meghan's union fits within the history of the British monarchy.