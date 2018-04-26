Prince William to serve as best man Prince Harry at royal wedding

Britain's Prince Harry has asked his elder brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Harry, 33, was William's best man at his own glittering wedding to wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," Kensington Palace said.

Britain's Prince Harry, right, is shown while serving as best man for William on April, 29, 2011. (Gero Breloer/Associated Press)

Earlier this week the 35-year-old William and his wife Kate, whose official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated the arrival of their third child.

